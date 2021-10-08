Best Bra Without Underwire – Shop – Hollywood Life

If you’re looking for a new bra that’s comfortable enough to wear all day long & still has full support, then you need this seamless bra!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since the pandemic started, it’s safe to say wearing a bra every day is not ideal. All we want to do is be comfortable all day long without sacrificing support and now you can, thanks to this Playtex 18 Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra that’s currently on sale. The bra is 53% off the retail price of $36, so it can be all yours for just $16.99, saving you $19. You have to act fast if you want to snag this great price because the deal won’t last forever!

Get the Playtex 18 Hour Seamless Smoothing Full Coverage Bra here for $16.99.

The bra is available in five different neutral colors and comes in a variety of cup sizes. Even better, it has a hook and eye closure and fusion fabric which helps smooth out your sides and back so your skin doesn’t overflow out of the bra. It’s made with seamless 2-ply cups and has a moisture-wicking lining, plus, cushioned straps to help relieve some shoulder stress. There’s a reason why over 18,000 people gave this bra positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it.

One happy customer gushed, “Having larger sized breasts (34D) I have to have a supportive bra. I was looking for something that wasn’t underwire, not constricting, but still supportive. At first I wasn’t sure cause playtex seems like an old lady brand and I am young. I am glad I ordered it because it is everything I needed. It is very supportive and minimizing yet not uncomfortable. It has nice wide adjustable straps. The back closure is a wide 3 prong closure for more support. It is polyester so it retains its shape and doesn’t stretch. The sizing is correct so if you order correctly you won’t need any stretch. The color and texture are exactly as depicted. If you are looking for a comfortable bra that supports this is a good choice for you.”