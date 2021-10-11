Bernice Burgos Shared A Video Of She & Her Daughter Twerking On TikTok

When they say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, they never lied. Bernice Burgos and her adult daughter Ashley Marie are gorgeous, have great bodies, and are very popular. Bernice, an influencer and entrepreneur, never seems to amaze folks; however, whenever she pops out with her daughter, it’s always a topic of discussion, especially on the’ gram.

Last night the duo headed out to a gentlemen’s club Truth TX in Houston, and turned a few heads. Bernice shared a few videos of her and her daughter out on Instagram, and they looked amazing. The women weren’t the only notable names in the building. Jania Meshell, one of the mothers of NBA Youngboy’s sons, even made an appearance. While inside the club, Bernice and Ashley Marie, along with others, were turnt up. Both the women took a moment to show off their dance moves while enjoying the atmosphere.

One of the videos Bernice shared showed her daughter smoking hookah next to her, and in another, it showed Bernice making it rain on the dancers. Just when it seemed like the mother-daughter duo had called the fun for the night over, tonight, Bernice uploaded a TikTok video to redirect the attention back on herself. In the video promoting Bernice’s sleepwear line, the women playfully used the popular trend of Mystikal’s “Danger” to display that she was trying to teach her daughter the game.

Although the video was harmless and showed a fun exchange between mother and daughter, some people felt like Bernice appeared to come off more as a friend rather than a mother. One Roommate commented, “There is no way in hell I could nor would play with my daughter.” Yung Miami stepped into The Shade Room and defended Bernice, saying, “As they should, mothers are allowed to have fun with us! Ain’t nothing better than having the time of my life with my mom. We are adults now.”

Roomies, drop a comment, and tell us what you think of Bernice and Ashley Marie’s relationship!

