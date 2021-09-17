Bernard Madoff fraud victims to get US$568 million reimbursement

Matilda Colman
About 31,000 investors worldwide will soon get payments derived from U.S. government settlements

Bloomberg News

Erik Larson

Bernard Madoff, founder of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, leaves federal court in New York, U.S., on March 10, 2009. Photo by Jin Lee/Bloomberg files

Victims of Bernard Madoff’s massive fraud are about to get the first government payouts since the con man died behind bars five months ago, with a fund set up years ago preparing to send out US$568 million in reimbursement checks.

About 31,000 investors worldwide will soon get payments derived from government settlements with some of Madoff’s oldest customers and his bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday in a statement. The DOJ, which set up the fund, said the disbursements will boost its total payouts to more than US$3.7 billion.

