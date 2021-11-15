Berkshire Hathaway’s reinsurance unit sets up Mideast office in Dubai

Article content

DUBAI — The General Reinsurance unit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has set up a Middle East office in Dubai, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) said on Monday.

Gen Re will provide life and health reinsurance services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), DIFC said.

Dubai’s status as the regional business and financial center is being challenged by neighboring Saudi Arabia, which has issued an ultimatum to foreign companies saying they should move their regional headquarters to the kingdom by the end of 2023 or risk losing out government contracts.