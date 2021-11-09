Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Carlos Beltran Senior Vice President, Global Property Underwriting Officer

“As our property portfolio continues to grow, we are expanding the leadership that oversees our disciplined, long-term approach to underwriting around the globe,” said Dean LaPierre, Chief Underwriting Officer, Property & Marine, BHSI. “Carlos has exceptional experience and expertise accumulated over more than 24 years in the global property insurance market. We are pleased to welcome him to our global property leadership team.”

Article content

Carlos joined BHSI in 2018, as Vice President, Property Underwriting Manager for the Middle East, before taking on the role of Head of First Party Lines for Asia. Prior to BHSI, he spent nearly 16 years in increasingly senior positions at Chubb around the world. He will be relocating from Singapore to the United States and continue to be reached at carlos.beltran@bhspecialty.com .

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance ( www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. It underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway’s National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108006007/en/

Contacts

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee / +1 617.936.2937

#distro