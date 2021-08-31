Benji Madden Wishes Cameron Diaz A Happy Birthday – Hollywood Life

Alongside a painting, Benji Madden paid tribute to his ‘true blue’ wife Cameron Diaz for her 49th birthday. Read the sweet message.

Benji Madden penned a sweet birthday message for wife Cameron Diaz as she turned 49 on Monday, Aug. 30. The Good Charlotte musician, 42, shared an image of one of his paintings of a blonde figure (presumably his actress wife) on Instagram and reflected on how lucky he was to have his “beautiful” partner.

“Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you,” Benji wrote. “what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you.”

The couple wed in January 2015 after nearly a year of dating. In December 2019, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Raddix, 1. While the coupling initially came as a surprise to fans, Cameron told Andy Cohen in a 2016 radio interview that she and her husband had an instant connection when they met. “It was one of those things where everyone tells you, ‘You just know when you know,’” she said. “I was like, ‘What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know.’ Like, you’re my husband.”

That same year, the actress told Harper’s Bazaar that she did not intend to every marry until she met Benji. “It opened me up in different ways,” Cameron said of her marriage. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”

It’s clear that the love is mutual. On Mother’s Day this year, Benji paid tribute to his wife on Instagram with another painting of his that featured a parent and child. “My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD,” he wrote. “@camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light. Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy.”