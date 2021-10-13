Benjamin Moore Names October Mist 1495/CC-550 its Colour of the Year 2022

MONTVALE, N.J. — Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, colour and coatings brand, announced today its Colour of the Year 2022 as October Mist 1495/CC-550 – a gently shaded sage that quietly anchors while encouraging creative expression through colour. Much like the green stem of a flower, October Mist creates a canvas for the Colour Trends 2022 palette – and the imagination – to blossom.

Make room for creativity and endless color combinations with the Benjamin Moore Colour Trends 2022 palette. ##ColourTrends2022

From refreshed primary colours to luminous pales and botanical hues, the Colour Trends 2022 palette invigorates the senses and gives root to personal style. The palette is harmonious yet diverse, reliable yet whimsical and meditative yet eclectic – illustrating the endless number of combinations that can be created with just 14 colours.

“As the spaces in our homes continue to evolve, we uncover more opportunities to express our individuality and leverage the power of colour to design environments that serve different functions and styles,” said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Colour Marketing & Development. “October Mist 1495/CC-550 and the corresponding Colour Trends 2022 palette reflects an effortless harmony of colours, while inspiring unique combinations for any paint project.”

Drawing from everyday observations, hobbies, personal rituals and cultural influences, the Colour Trends 2022 palette features 14 Benjamin Moore colours that encourage experimentation and make room for any design style.

October Mist 1495/CC-550

Mysterious AF-565

Hint of Violet 2114-60

Morning Dew OC-140

High Park 467

Collector’s Item AF-45

Venetian Portico AF-185

Wild Flower 2090-40

Pale Moon OC-108

Steam AF-15

Fernwood Green 2145-40

Quiet Moments 1563

Natural Linen 966

Gloucester Sage HC-100

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year and Colour Trends 2022 palette, order colour samples or to locate a Benjamin Moore retailer, visit benjaminmoore.com. For more information, search #ColourTrends2022 on social media channels including Instagram (@benjaminmoore), Facebook (Benjamin Moore Paints), Pinterest (Benjamin Moore), YouTube (BenjaminMoorePaints) and Twitter (@Benjamin_Moore).

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, colour and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura® , Regal® Select , Ultra Spec® , ben® , ADVANCE® , ARBORCOAT® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive colour collection of more than 3,500 colours , and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Colour Portfolio® app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.

