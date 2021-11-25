Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His Thoughts Toxic Masculinity - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His Thoughts Toxic Masculinity
Entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His Thoughts Toxic Masculinity

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“We need to fix the behavior of men.”

Table of Contents

Benedict Cumberbatch is taking a stand against toxic masculinity.


Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix

In his new film Power of the Dog, the actor takes on the role of domineering rancher Phil Burbank, a man who inspires fear in all those around him.

When Phil’s brother arrives at the ranch with his new wife and her son, he responds with mocking cruelty and his attitude becomes a central point in the plot.

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

In a new interview with Sky News, Benedict discussed how the film depicts gender and power — and how it pertains to real life.


Ernesto Ruscio / Getty Images

“We need to fix the behavior of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit,” Benedict told the outlet.

He continued, “I think it’s ever relevant, and in a world that’s questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it’s even more important.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Benedict added that men often become defensive around the subject, when really they just need to listen.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

“You get this sort of rebellion aspect, this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of ‘not all men are bad’. No, we just have to shut up and listen,” he said.

He went on to discuss abuse, which is also prevalent in the film, and the fact that although survivors now have a platform, there is still not enough recognition of the subject.


Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

“There is not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line — maybe not now, but somewhere along the line — we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behavior to fix the men,” he said.


Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

You can listen to all that Benedict had to say here.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Priyanka Chopra Jokes About Age Gap With Nick...

What To Know About Goldie Hawn & Kurt...

Avan Jogia Resident Evil And Victorious

Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid Enjoy Date Night...

Shalanda Young Set To Become The First Black...

Jessie J Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

Kanye West’s Thanksgiving Skid Row Speech, Admits ‘Mistakes’...

Everything To Know – Hollywood Life

Target Locations Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day...

Young Dolph’s Family Releases A Statement Following His...

Leave a Comment