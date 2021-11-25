Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His Thoughts Toxic Masculinity

“We need to fix the behavior of men.”
In his new film Power of the Dog, the actor takes on the role of domineering rancher Phil Burbank, a man who inspires fear in all those around him.
When Phil’s brother arrives at the ranch with his new wife and her son, he responds with mocking cruelty and his attitude becomes a central point in the plot.
In a new interview with Sky News, Benedict discussed how the film depicts gender and power — and how it pertains to real life.
“We need to fix the behavior of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit,” Benedict told the outlet.
He continued, “I think it’s ever relevant, and in a world that’s questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it’s even more important.”
Benedict added that men often become defensive around the subject, when really they just need to listen.
He went on to discuss abuse, which is also prevalent in the film, and the fact that although survivors now have a platform, there is still not enough recognition of the subject.
“There is not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line — maybe not now, but somewhere along the line — we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behavior to fix the men,” he said.
