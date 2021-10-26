Benchmark JGB yields rise amid concern about increased issuance

Article content

TOKYO — Benchmark Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, as investors contemplated the possibility of increased issuance under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.100%, hovering at levels last seen in April despite an easing in yields on equivalent U.S. Treasury notes.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.10 point to 151.13, with a trading volume of 20,730 lots.

The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.060%, while the two-year yield was flat at minus 0.110%.