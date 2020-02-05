Benbatl debuts on land Thursday in Meydan | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML7c37f2406661870259f8cc04b3b70d5c11% %MINIFYHTML7c37f2406661870259f8cc04b3b70d5c12%





Benbatl – debut on land

The best lawn player Benbatl will make his ground debut at Meydan on Thursday in the second round of the Al Maktoum Challenge.

Saeed bin Suroor's six-year-old boy already made an appearance at the Carnival when he crossed into victory at Singspiel Stakes, but Dubawi's son will now try a different surface.

"Benbatl won well at Singspiel Stakes and has improved for his first start of the year," Bin Suroor told www.godolphin.com.

"He is in good shape and has been working well at La Tapeta at home, although the races on the ground for the first time will be different."

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed approved the decision to test Benbatl on land to see if he enjoys the surface, so we can make a decision about his future. He is a class horse and we want to see him win."

However, it will be far from being an easy presentation, as it faces Gronkowski, runner-up at the Dubai World Cup last year.

It has only been seen once since then, when it was third in December. The two have very good official qualifications and have been assigned a position in the inaugural Saudi Cup, if the connections choose to run in the richest race in the world later this month.

Also on the card are the UAE 2000 Guineas, in which the American coach Doug O & # 39; Neill directs Fore Left, which has ambitions of UAE Derby and will be ridden by William Buick, while Bin Suroor sends two riders in Laser Show and Color Image

"Laser Show won over nine and a half years at the Al Bastakiya trial, when the visor helped him focus," said Bin Suroor.

"He's backing up on the trip, but I hope the viewfinder sharpens it again. He really wants more than a mile, but he's heading for this race in good shape."