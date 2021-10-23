Ben Simmons Says He’s Not “Prepared Mentally” To Play Basketball Following Recent Suspension

#Roommates, if you’re a fan of NBA star Ben Simmons, you may have to wait a bit to see him play again. According to new reports, Ben Simmons recently informed the Philadelphia 76ers that he is not “prepared mentally” to play basketball—following a one-game suspension that occurred earlier this week.

@NYPost reports, Ben Simmons doesn’t appear to be ready to return to the NBA anytime soon, as he reportedly told Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid and the rest of the team that although he wants to play basketball, he’s not currently “prepared mentally” to do so. In a meeting held earlier today, it was also revealed that Simmons “accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself,” based on reports.

Ben Simmons’ comments about not mentally being able to play come just after he was served with a one-game suspension during a recent October 20th game between the 76ers and the Pelicans because he refused to participate in required team practice drills earlier in the week.

In response to his comments, Philadelphia 76ers player Tobias Harris took to social media and tweeted “And we’ll respect his privacy and space during this time. When he’s ready, we will embrace our brother with love and handle our business on the court. That’s it, that’s all.”

However, Joel Embiid’s sentiments towards Ben Simmons are a bit different. When asked about his recent drama, Embiid said “At this point, I don’t care about that man, honestly. He does what he wants.”

