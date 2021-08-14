Ben Affleck Visits Jennifer Lopez On Set Of Film: Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bennifer is going strong! Ben Affleck visited girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on set of a film in Los Angeles this week.

Ben Affleck is a supportive boyfriend as he visits Jennifer Lopez on set of her new film. The actor, 48, accompanied J.Lo, 52, to a studio in Los Angeles earlier this week and spent about four hours on set. It is unclear which project his singer girlfriend is working on, but Ben mingled and chatted with the crew during his time on set.

The set visit comes just a few days prior to Ben’s 49th birthday this weekend on August 15. Given that the two are practically inseparable, one would presume that the actor will celebrate in some capacity with his girlfriend. The couple, who rekindled their romance in May years after their initial 2004 split, recently celebrated J.Lo’s birthday in Europe last month.

The couple hit up Saint-Tropez for the birthday festivities before ultimately heading over to Italy. While they soaked up the sun in a yacht during the day, Bennifer hit up a night club during the evening with friends to celebrate the singer’s 52nd birthday. During the romantic getaway, Ben even gifted his girlfriend some custom made jewelry from Foundrae that reflected their relationship.

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay previously told E! News that the pieces signified their “wild” love. “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth said. “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed.”

“The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity,” Beth continued. “But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.” The pieces could be seen in J.Lo’s birthday post shared on Instagram on July 24. The birthday post is also the first of which to feature Ben on the singer’s social media accounts: she buried a snapshot of the two kissing in the very last slide.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Bennifer 2.0 is “much different” this time around. “It’s already much different this time around and they both seem very happy,” the source said. “They’re both giving this relationship another very solid try and they’ve both made it clear they’re not taking any BS and taking this seriously. Ben is very attentive and loving to her.”