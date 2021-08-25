Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

A day after he was spotted perusing engagement rings at the Tiffany & Co., Ben Affleck returned to Westfield Century City with girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Bennifer stepped out and held hands for the shopping excursion, where they looked quite stylish in their matching black and gray outfits. The actor, 49, wore a black button-up and dark denim, while J.Lo, 52, wore a black muscle tank and plaid skirt in gray.

Both Ben and Jennifer wore dark sunglasses for the outing. The singer accessorized with a black handbag. Just one day prior to the shopping trip, Ben was photographed at the Tiffany’s at the same shopping center on Monday with his mother Chris Anne Boldt and son Samuel, 9, browsing rings in their little signature Tiffany’s blue boxes. It is unclear who the actor was shopping for yesterday. It is also unclear if the two returned on Tuesday for the purpose of hitting up the Tiffany’s.

The couple, who were previously in a relationship between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance back in May. Those who lived through Bennifer 1.0 will recall that Ben previously proposed to the singer with a Harry Winston 6.1-carat pink diamond ring in late 2002. The couple eventually broke off their engagement and cited the “excessive media attention,” explaining in a statement at the time: “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

Since the revival of Bennifer, however, it has been full steam ahead. The couple have been spotted on vacation and trips together with their children, including J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The duo were also photographed house hunting together across Los Angeles prior to jetting away to Europe to celebrate J.Lo’s 52nd birthday back in July.

Despite the indication that the two may be moving in together, a source previously told HollywoodLife otherwise, revealing that it won’t happen “any time soon.” The source told HL, “That move would still be awhile from now. They spend a lot of time together and she values Ben‘s opinion on things so she brought him to look at houses for her as she gets ready to be in L.A. more.” And while a potential second engagement feels like history repeating itself, a separate source previously told HL that the relationship is “much different” this time.

“It’s already much different this time around,” the source said. “They’re both giving this relationship another very solid try and they’ve both made it clear they’re not taking any BS and taking this seriously.”