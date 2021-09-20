Ben Affleck Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez In Interview

“I can only stand by and admire with respect.”
“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” Ben told Adweek.
He added that he was “in awe” of Jennifer’s effect on the world before explaining how he believes his career could never compare to hers.
“At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country,” Ben noted.
He continued, “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”
Jennifer also acknowledged her career’s impact — and says it’s nothing she’ll ever take for granted.
“That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift that I’ve been given from God. And I don’t take it for granted. I cherish it and try to use it in the best way that I always can,” Jennifer concluded.
