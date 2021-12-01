Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Ben Affleck Grateful For Second Chance Jennifer Lopez - Up News Info
Ben Affleck Grateful For Second Chance Jennifer Lopez

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“It’s hard to say who benefits more.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

Ben and Jen, known fondly as Bennifer, rekindled their relationship after a break that lasted almost two decades. The actors, who costarred in early 2000s films like Jersey Girl, were romantically linked for several years around that time and engaged from 2002 until 2004.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

I know it’s hard to believe, but this photo was taken during a red carpet event in 2003…

Following the couple’s extended hiatus, Bennifer reemerged in 2021 and has been going strong for months now. And as much as we appreciate witnessing Ben and Jen’s public displays of affection — I know I’m not the only one who feels like they are only ever kissing, hugging, smiling, or laughing — it sounds like our gratitude is no match for Ben’s.


Stefania D’alessandro / Getty Images

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances,” said The Last Duel star in a new interview with WSJ magazine for its December/January cover story. “I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being.”


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

“Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures,” Ben continued. “The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance.”


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

“I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that,” he added. “I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

While the Oscar winner didn’t provide details about how he and J. Lo picked up where they left off 20 years ago, he did call the relationship “beautiful” as well as reciprocal, which is really important.


Gotham / GC Images via Getty Images

“I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” Ben shared. “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am — which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable.”


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

“It’s hard to say who benefits more,” he finished, “without going into gossipy detail.”

Check out Ben’s full interview with WSJ magazine here.

