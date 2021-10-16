Ben Affleck Flaunts Muscles On Set Of New Movie — Photo – Hollywood Life

Ben Affleck is back at it again! In a newly released photo, the Oscar-winning actor put his muscles on display while filming his latest film, ‘Hypnotiq’.

Booked and busy! Ben Affleck, 49, looked incredible while on the set of his latest action-thriller film, Hypnotic on Oct.15. The film, which does not have a release date, recently began filming in Austin, Texas.

In the shot, which you can see below, you can’t help but notice Ben’s muscles. The Oscar-winning actor was photographed wearing a light gray sweater with blue jeans and low-key black shoes. He simply kept it casual but looked amazing.

Although the Argo director has been working hard with back-to-back films, he doesn’t let his grueling work schedule keep him from spending time with his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, 52. Since reuniting, they have been inseparable, and fans are absolutely living for Bennifer 2.0.

Their chemistry is undeniable and comes as no surprise as they were engaged 17 years ago. They’ve even been spending time as one big happy family, including their children. On Sept. 18 the lovebirds were spotted at Cinespia’s outdoor movie night in Los Angeles with four of their kids in tow: Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 13, who she shares with Marc Anthony. Ben’s daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, who he shares with actress Jennifer Garner, were also in attendance. Jennifer looked so smitten as she snuggled up to Ben.

This isn’t the first time the pair has put their affection on full display. On Sept. 26, the two enjoyed some much-needed time together, just the two of them, and strolled around Central Park in New York City. The couple proved they only had eyes for each other during the steamy meet-up as they packed on the PDA for the outing.

The A-list couple clearly can’t keep their hands to themselves. Ben recently gushed toExtra TV, of his rekindled flame while at “The Tender Bar” premiere on Sunday, October 3. “I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good,” the actor stated. We can only imagine he’s alluding to reconnecting with J.Lo as they have been inseparable ever since going public for round two.