Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Ben Affleck may be getting ready to propose to Jennifer Lopez, as he was pictured browsing engagement rings in LA on Aug. 23.

Ben Affleck was pictured looking at engagement rings at the Century City, California Tiffany’s alongside his mom Sam and son Samuel on Aug. 23. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

At this time, it’s not clear who Ben was shopping for, but if his hot and heavy romance with Jennifer Lopez is any indication, we’d venture a guess and say it’s probably for her. HollywoodLife reached out to Ben’s rep for a comment, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.

The story is developing…