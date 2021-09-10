Belski’s bullish on stocks, and why food prices and condo sales are rising: Financial Post’s top videos this week

These are the videos that are racking up the views this week

Real estate and Canada’s housing affordability crisis are still high in the ratings, but this week we also get insights from BMO’s chief investment strategist Brian Belski. His outlook is bullish. Food expert Sylvain Charlebois weighs in on rising food prices, and where we can expect to see the biggest sticker shocks. Enjoy!

What correction? TSX & S&P 500 set to climb higher

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, spoke with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about his revised target forecast for the TSX and the S&P 500.

Watch for prices of meat, grains and baked goods to surge

Prof. Sylvain Charlebois Professor, Director Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University talks about grocery bill surprises coming this fall.

A return to cities: Condo sales roar back to life

Lauren Haw, CEO of Zoocasa, talks with Financial Post’s Larysa Harapyn about rebounding condo sales, as people return to the cities.

How the three top federal parties plan to tackle Canada’s housing crisis

The Financial Post’s Stephanie Hughes gives a rundown on what the Conservatives, NDP, and Liberals are promising in their housing platforms amid a home affordability crisis.