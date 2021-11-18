Bella Thorne Rocks Thong Bikini Before Her Mom’s Wedding — Photos – Hollywood Life

It may have been Bella Thorne’s mom’s big day, but the 24-year-old actress also stunned before the event, rocking a blue-and-white thong bikini & looking amazing in the process.

Relaxing before her mother’s wedding in Mexico, Bella Thorne, 24, hit the beach with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, 27, in a skimpy thong bikini. The swimsuit, which she rocked at the Puerto Vallarta resort where family and friends were staying, was a deep navy color with white lining, putting her derriere on display while also displaying other aspects of her stunning physique. In the photos, which you can see here, Bella also stunned with fire-red hair, complementing her bikini with beachy waves at the tropical locale.

The former Disney star was equally as stunning for her mother Tamara Thorne‘s nuptials, wearing a black taffeta fishtail dress with a plunging neckline. The bridesmaid dress also featured a visible zipper down the back and wider straps over the shoulders which turned into spaghetti straps, aptly displaying Bella’s toned back.

Other photos of the pre-wedding events show Bella and the other bridesmaids gathering on the suit’s deck to prepare her mother for walking down the aisle, as Tamara stole the show in a stunning strapless white bridal gown with a long train and plunging neckline. Bella and her bridesmaids pals smiled and laughed as they geared up for the ceremony, tending to Tamara and posing for various photos.

In addition to Bella showing off her beach bod before her mom’s nuptials, her fiancé, Ben, put his body on display as well, hanging with his bride-to-be in short black swim trunks and showing off his multiple tattoos and toned figure. Bella’s handsome beau, who performs as a solo artist under the name B3N, proposed to his Famous in Love girlfriend of a year on Saturday, March 20, sharing the news via Instagram. “She said yes,” Benjamin posted to his account with a sweet series of photos.

Fans could sense early on that the pair was right for each other — a sentiment a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in July 2019. “She has fallen head over heels for Ben, they’re already using the ‘L word,’ it’s all very intense but that’s typical of Bella,” the insider revealed. “She always falls in love quickly…they’re crazy about each other.”