Bella Kidman Cruise Rocks Mini-Dress For Rare Art Gallery Outing – Hollywood Life

The actors’ oldest child Isabella Kidman Cruise looked beautiful as she showed off her artwork at a London exhibition.

Tom Cruise, 59, and Nicole Kidman‘s, 54, oldest daughter Bella, 28, may stay out of the spotlight for the most part, but she happily posed for photos during an art exhibition in London in September. The exes’ daughter is a successful visual artist in her own rite, and she was invited to an art exhibit, hosted by Courtney Love, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Courtney’s band Hole’s most acclaimed album Pretty On The Inside. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!

Bella looked gorgeous at the event. She sported a floral black mini-dress, with white flowers on it, as well as a pair of black tights and combat boots. She also sported a black hat and held a leather jacket on her arm, while standing next to one of her amazing paintings. In another photo, she posed side-by-side with a pink-haired friend, while holding a beer.

The painting Bella was posed beside is also being auctioned for charity by the Hole frontwoman and Parliament Tattoo. The artwork was somewhat psychedelic with depictions of a demon-like man and a cherub, featuring a similar color scheme to the Pretty On The Inside album cover. It’s currently valued at £250-375 (about $340-510 USD) on The Auction Collection website.

While Bella often stays out of the spotlight and mostly uses her social media to share pictures of her artwork, she has set the internet ablaze with a few selfies as of late. She posted a beautiful photo back in September, where she was rocking a t-shirt with a photo of Bill Murray on it. She also posted a selfie on her Instagram story back in July to show her support for England in the UEFA Euro Championships. More recently, she posted a selfie of herself in front of her cactus, while wearing a checkered red button-down.

Bella is the oldest daughter that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted while they were married from 1990 until 2001. She has a younger brother Connor, 26, who Tom and Nicole also adopted together. After the couple split, Tom had a daughter Suri, 15, which he had with his second wife Katie Holmes, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2012. Nicole has two daughters with her current husband Keith Urban: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10.