Bella Hadid’s Cheetah Print Bikini In Miami – Photos – Hollywood Life

Bella Hadid showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a sexy animal print bikini while on the beach in Miami.

When it comes to Bella Hadid, 25, one thing is for sure – she always looks sexy. That’s exactly what she did when she enjoyed her day on the beach in Miami on Nov. 13. Bella soaked in the sun while wearing a tiny cheetah print Melissa Simone Miya Bikini that put her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle string top with extremely high-waisted bottoms that had thin straps on the sides of her hips.

Bella looked incredible in the tiny bikini which she styled with a low-rise, belted tan Abercrombie & Fitch Skirt and a cool red and white tie-dye, cowboy Beta Astral Wika Hat. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Adidas Consortium Cg Zx 2K Phormar II Sneakers, a Short & Suite Chunky Gem Ring, Jennifer Fisher Cylinder Bangles, a Cartier Panthere De Cartier Mini Watch, and a Jacquie Aiche Smooth Gold Dome Ring.

Around Bella’s tiny waist, she rocked a gold body chain and she seemed to be having a blast with friends while taking a dip in the ocean.

Bella has been in Miami celebrating her friend, Lauren Perez’s wedding, and since arriving in Florida, she’s rocked a slew of sexy looks. Bella was a bridesmaid at the wedding when she wore a strapless blue silk midi dress. Earlier that day, when she got ready, she rocked a powder blue Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Robe and an Arms of Eve Romeo Pearl Choker.

Meanwhile, later that night, Bella changed out of her bridesmaid dress for a sexy, sheer skintight Roberto Cavalli Dress that featured a brown and blue tie-dye pattern, styled with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Silver Sandals.