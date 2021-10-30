Bella Hadid Shares Post Amid Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Reported Split

“You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”
Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Zayn was allegedly in an altercation with Yolanda. According to court documents accessed by BuzzFeed News, Zayn was then charged with four counts of harassment and pleaded guilty. Shortly afterwards, reports of a split between Zayn and Gigi began to emerge.
Although Gigi’s family have not publicly commented on the fallout yet, in a now-deleted Instagram story, Bella shared a post that read, “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”
Zayn’s sister also took the Instagram story approach, sharing a message about “karma.”
As for Gigi, a rep for her told People, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”
We’ll keep you posted as details continue to emerge.
