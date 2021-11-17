Bella Hadid Didn’t Have Louboutins In High School

I wonder if homeboy rolled through in a pair of Louboutins, he wouldn’t have, like, gotten it.
Now, not too long ago, Bella Hadid did an episode of Vogue’s Life in Looks series, where she goes through 15 of her past looks and talks about them:
One of the looks she talked about was this “casual” Cannes look from a few months ago:
In this segment, Bella talked about how “happy” this photo makes her since she didn’t have any designer clothes growing up:
I never, growing up, had anything designer. My mom wouldn’t let me. I think I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school. It makes me emotional actually, because I’m so happy in this picture, for the first time in my whole adult life…I feel so good about myself, I felt beautiful…compared to [my younger self] she was so sad and [current me] is so content and happy.
Now, there’s a lot to unpack, but before we dive in, lemme give you some background on Bella Hadid. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, is a real estate developer known for his properties all throughout Beverly Hills. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, is a top model and star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
TL; DR: SHE GREW UP FUCKING RICH!
Don’t get me wrong, I love designer brands as much as the next person, but there’s a difference between can’t afford and won’t let you wear. Bella was of the latter.
Like, methinks someone who grew up in the equestrian arts had other shoes to wear aside from $800 pumps.
So, yeah. I’m not trying to judge, but I can only try so hard…
…and I’m not in the mood to try that hard. Like, you grew up with this much wealth, and this was the first time you felt good about yourself…because you were finally able to get a pair of Louboutins…? In the words of the wise Kourtney Kardashian, “Bella, there are people that are dying.”
I’m not the only one who found issues with this vid! The TikTok youths are feelin’ some type of way:
As well as the Twitterheads:
To wrap this up, I just want to inform you that today, at the age of 25, Bella Hadid has her Louboutins*: