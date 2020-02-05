Bell launches new video of its 360 Invictus attack recognition helicopter – Defense Blog

The famous American manufacturer of helicopters Bell has launched a new video of its new attack recognition helicopter, which illustrates the Bell 360 Invictus with its network effects and aerial launch (ALE) capabilities.

Bell's images show that a new helicopter can deploy marauding ammunition, also known as suicide drone, offers advanced agility and speed along with the ability to quickly process battlefield information to win the fight.

In addition, the Bell 360 Invictus supports a 20mm cannon and an internal payload that features an integrated ammunition launcher to accommodate current and future ammunition. The combination of advanced sensors and airborne effects raises situational awareness and increases lethality across the multidomain spectrum.

Bell's 360 Invictus, the company's proposal for the Future Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition of the US Army. In the US, it could meet the 180 kt (333 km / h) cruising speed requirements of the US Army. UU.

This advanced aircraft will have a transformative impact through next-generation flight performance, greater safety and greater operational readiness, all to provide decisive capabilities.

By meeting or exceeding the requirements of the US Army. In the USA, Bell 360 Invictus will exploit the ground, use lethal effects and develop information to keep soldiers informed on the ground, forming the tactical environment to overcome our adversaries. Backed by a manufacturing model designed as built and tools enabled for digital threads to improve design collaboration, the Bell 360 Invictus is as practical as it is lethal. The program-based approach and Bell's digital toolkit make aircraft adaptation and scaling faster and more optimized than ever.