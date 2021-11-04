Beijing may tighten management of home purchase funds

Article content

BEIJING — Beijing may tighten the management of home purchase payments held in escrow accounts to ensure the funds are used for property projects only, according to draft guidelines issued on Thursday.

A debt crisis at China Evergrande Group https://www.reuters.com/world/china/evergrande-makes-coupon-payment-ahead-deadline-nyt-2021-10-28 , once the nation’s top-selling developer, has rocked the sector which is facing a liquidity crunch.

Chinese developers can sell residential projects before construction, but are required to put funds in escrow bank accounts monitored by local regulators.