Behati Prinsloo Wears Black Bikini At A Beach In Miami: Photos – Hollywood Life

Behati Prinsloo is still in summer mode, rocking a black bikini and stylish sunglasses at a beach in Florida.

Behati Prinsloo isn’t ready for winter just yet. The Victoria’s Secret model, 33, went for a dip in the ocean in Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 30, rocking a tiny black two-piece bikini as she enjoyed a swim in the Sunshine State. She made sure to pack black Chanel sunglasses for her vacation, too.

The vacation comes after the model opened up about her marriage to husband Adam Levine, whom she wed in 2014. They share children Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, together. Amidst their busy schedules, Behati stressed the importance of a balanced life in an interview with E! News in November. “I’ve been on a plane every other day and now I can just kind of sit back and watch my kids grow up,” she said.

The model continued, “I think as a mom, you kind of want to keep that balance of knowing who you are as an individual away from being a mom and away from your kids. And then also you want to be a great mom and be an example to them working, someone passionate about their work or all of the projects that are going on.”

Because business and pleasure can sometimes meld well together, Behati recently launched tequila brand Calirosa Tequila with her musician husband in the summer. Behati said the joint business venture has brought her closer to her husband. “We are both huge tequila drinkers,” she said. “That’s literally the only hard liquor that I really drink and same with him. And we always had this fantasy of us having our own tequila and this brand, and that we have all creative control and that we could do anything we want.”

As for how the couple enjoys the tequila, the model shared, “We turn down the lights. Usually, its like [watching] Friends or if it’s a Sunday night, we’re definitely watching Succession or Larry David. We have a bar that’s set in our TV room and it’s very moody and there’s a fireplace.” Unwinding with tequila, of course, comes after the two put their children to bed.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2018, Behati shared insights about her husband’s parenting, revealing that he’s the stricter parent. “He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” the model told the outlet. “He’s, like, very about not… creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t [let her watch] TV when she has breakfast everyday because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’”