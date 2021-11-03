Before you blast the oilsands, check your own carbon footprint — and get ready to plant a lot of trees

Just for your daily shower, you should be planting 8 trees; steak lovers are looking at 44 Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Article content What’s your personal carbon footprint?

Article content While all climate eyes are on Chinese and American industries that billow out tons of carbon each year, and the Canadian oilsands that produces among the most carbon-intensive barrels on the planet, consumers’ individual emissions are largely overlooked. The annual emission footprint of the humble dishwasher in your kitchen, for example, is 248 kilograms of CO2, while showers in a household over a year could set the planet back by 308 kg of CO2, according to a new report by Credit Suisse AG. These numbers may seem inconsequential compared with what industry generates and can be difficult for many of us to decipher, so the Swiss investment bank has introduced the ‘Treeprint’ concept, which stands for the number of mature trees needed to offset the emissions associated with a certain activity. To put that in perspective, using a dishwasher every day means you should plant three birch trees per year, while for daily showers it’s eight trees.

Article content Eating a 200-gram steak for dinner three times a week? Start offsetting that indulgence by planting 44 birch trees every year. A three-time-a-week lamb dinner should send you digging holes in God’s green(ish) earth and nurture 30 birch trees. A chicken tikka masala with rice and naan dinner once a week should set us scurrying to plant three birch trees. While seafood (four birch trees), 100 grams of chocolate (one tree) are less destructive, our total consumption, travel and modern life does rack up significant emission numbers. Trees are a vital weapon in fighting climate change. On Tuesday, one hundred countries including Canada, representing 85 per cent of the world’s forests, pledged to spend US$19 billion to halt and reverse deforestation in nine years.

Article content “We have to stop the devastating loss of our forests, these great teeming ecosystems — three-trillion-pillared cathedrals of nature — that are the lungs of our planet,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Glasgow at the United Nation climate change conference, or COP26. Credit Suisse calculates that average emissions for ‘upwardly mobile’, ‘high carbon’, and ‘travel focused’ consumers need to fall between 81 per cent and 88 per cent to meet Paris Agreement related climate change targets. Even for the ‘low travel and online’ consumer, the Swiss bank notes that emission levels are 20 per cent too high to meet climate change targets. “Our calculations indicate that consumers who like their meat, go on overseas holidays or travel and take a plane to get there, and that frequently use domestic appliances, including consumer electronics, require 700–1,140 mature trees in order to offset their private carbon footprint,” Credit Suisse noted. “Their Treeprint range is 700-1,140.”

Article content It all adds up. The International Energy Agency estimates that residential energy consumption accounts for 22 per cent of all emissions. And those thinking that planting around 1,000 trees on average each year can help them get to net zero are missing the big picture. Credit Suisse says its estimates under-appreciate the full life cycle impact of that activity; it will take quite a few years for trees to reach their annual carbon storage potential, so the average consumer will not be enjoying a net zero lifestyle. Indeed, not all trees planted today will survive. “Overall, we estimate that the lifestyle of our sustainable consumer generates 2.6 (gigatonnes) of CO2 per year, putting it well within the maximum boundary for a sustainable lifestyle,” the bank said. “For some readers, adopting such a lifestyle in order to live sustainably may be difficult to accept; however, we note that in order to make our world more sustainable the ‘no-change’ scenario is simply unrealistic.”

Article content Here are five key findings from the report: 1. Drink more beer, less milk to save the environment A pint of milk has a bigger carbon footprint (1.28 kg Co2) than beer (0.78 kg CO2). “Consumers worried about their personal carbon footprint might be pleased to learn that a tea with milk has the lowest carbon footprint even when assuming that the amount of water that is boiled for tea tends to be double the actual amount used for making a cup of tea,” Credit Suisse notes. Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto 2. Not all trees are created equal

The deciduous eastern redbud has a fraction (under 5 kg CO2 per annum) of the carbon storage capacity compared to the CO2 absorbent potential of a black walnut tree, according to Credit Suisse. A birch tree can absorb 43 kg of CO2 each year, while a boreal spruce treat can store 36 kg, and a tropical eucalyptus (32 kg CO2).

Article content 3. Trees of Toronto To offset 50 per cent of its direct greenhouse gas — or Scope 1 — emissions, Toronto will need to plant 367 million trees, or roughly 289 per cent of its land area, Credit Suisse estimates. New York City will need to plant 886 million trees (565 per cent of its land area), while Beijing will need 1.7 billion trees. Photo by Peter J. Thompson/National Post files 4. Save Maldives — by avoiding it Ironically, Maldives, which warned years ago that the island nation will soon disappear due to rising sea levels, also offers holidays with the highest carbon footprint. A visit to the picturesque South Asian nation will cost the environment more than 160 kg CO2 per day in new emissions. Indonesia (around 90 kg CO2) is a distant second on Credit Suisse’s list, while the UAE (around 80 kg CO2) is among the three destinations with the most carbon-intensive footprints.

