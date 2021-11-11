Beeple’s Discord compromised, timed to coincide with Christie’s auction By Cointelegraph

An admin account for Beeple’s official Discord group was compromised overnight resulting in a fake NFT drop that saw users lose an estimated 38 ETH.
An admin from Beeple’s Discord named “Multi” confirmed to the group on Nov. 10 that their account had been compromised despite having 2FA. The perpetrator went on to impersonate Multi and the Beeple Announcements Bot to promote a fake NFT drop from Beeple on Nifty Gateway.
