Bed Bath & Beyond and CarMax Fall Premarket; Virgin Galactic Rises By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters

By Peter Nurse 

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, September 30th. Please refresh for updates.

  • Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) stock rose 8.4% after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration closed its investigation into the space tourism company’s July launch, clearing it to fly again.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:) stock dropped over 18% after the home goods retailer reported disappointing second-quarter results, citing supply chain challenges and elevated Covid concerns in the key markets of Florida, Texas and California.

  • CarMax (NYSE:) stock fell 7.8% on the back of the used car retailer missing quarterly earnings estimates, with comparable pre-owned car sales rising 6.2%, less than the 7.3% expected.

  • Kohls (NYSE:) stock fell 7.6% after Bank of America (NYSE:) downgraded its investment stance on the department store chain all the way to ‘underperform’ from ‘buy’, citing persistent supply chain challenges.

  • Lordstown (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6.7% following a Bloomberg report that indicated Foxconn may buy the electric vehicle maker’s Ohio plant to fulfill its own ambitions of making an electric vehicle. 

  • Perrigo (NYSE:) stock soared over 14% on the back of the drugmaker settling a tax issue with the Irish authorities, agreeing a 300 million euro ($350 million) settlement.

  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.5% after Atlantic Equities downgraded its stance on the coffee chain to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’, citing wage increases and slowing growth in China, one of its key markets.

  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.5% after Merck (NYSE:), up 0.9%, confirmed a WSJ report that it was buying the drugmaker for $11.5 billion. 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR