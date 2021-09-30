Bed Bath & Beyond and CarMax Fall Premarket; Virgin Galactic Rises By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, September 30th. Please refresh for updates.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) stock rose 8.4% after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration closed its investigation into the space tourism company’s July launch, clearing it to fly again.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:) stock dropped over 18% after the home goods retailer reported disappointing second-quarter results, citing supply chain challenges and elevated Covid concerns in the key markets of Florida, Texas and California.
CarMax (NYSE:) stock fell 7.8% on the back of the used car retailer missing quarterly earnings estimates, with comparable pre-owned car sales rising 6.2%, less than the 7.3% expected.
Kohls (NYSE:) stock fell 7.6% after Bank of America (NYSE:) downgraded its investment stance on the department store chain all the way to ‘underperform’ from ‘buy’, citing persistent supply chain challenges.
Lordstown (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6.7% following a Bloomberg report that indicated Foxconn may buy the electric vehicle maker’s Ohio plant to fulfill its own ambitions of making an electric vehicle.
Perrigo (NYSE:) stock soared over 14% on the back of the drugmaker settling a tax issue with the Irish authorities, agreeing a 300 million euro ($350 million) settlement.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.5% after Atlantic Equities downgraded its stance on the coffee chain to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’, citing wage increases and slowing growth in China, one of its key markets.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.5% after Merck (NYSE:), up 0.9%, confirmed a WSJ report that it was buying the drugmaker for $11.5 billion.
