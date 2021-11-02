Bed, Bath & Beyond Unveils Tie-Up With Kroger Amid Digital Market Place Launch By Investing.com

© Reuters



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:) jumped in afterhours market hours Tuesday, following a slew of positive updates from the homewares retailer including a partnership with grocery chain Kroger (NYSE:).

“We are preparing for the peak Holiday season and are particularly excited about the new future sales channels that we’ve announced today, which are our strategic collaboration with Kroger and our own digital Marketplace,” the company said.