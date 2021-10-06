Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Are Dating After ‘BIP’ Split – Hollywood Life

In the months since Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs ended things on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale, they rekindled their relationship and are now officially back on!

Thomas was spending time with another BIP contestant, Tammy Ly, when Becca arrived on the beach before the second rose ceremony. However, when she asked him on a date, they hit it off, and he ended things with Tammy to be with Becca. The two continued to enjoy each other’s company over the next several weeks, forming a solid relationship in Paradise. Thomas even turned down dates with newcomers to focus on Becca.

However, before the fantasy suites, Becca started having some doubts about whether or not the relationship would work in the real world. She worried that Thomas might be “too good to be true,” while he told her he was falling in love with her. After an intense conversation, they decided to leave the beach separately before Paradise ended in early July, but clearly, the breakup didn’t last long!

Becca was one of the most well-known faces in Paradise this summer, as she was the only contestant to ever come on the show AFTER being the lead on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Becca got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on her season of The Bachelorette in 2018, but they split in the summer of 2020 after Garrett’s controversial social media posts about the Black Lives Matter movement. Could Becca finally have found her happily ever after for real!?

Meanwhile, Thomas was portrayed as the ‘villain’ on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021 due to his admission that he came on the show with hopes of being the Bachelor one day. In fact, Katie even told him off before eliminating him at a rose ceremony. However, Thomas came to Paradise to redeem his character, and won over Becca’s heart in the process!