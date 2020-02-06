Bebe Rexha Rips Billboard Hot 100 for lack of female representation

Regretting the proportion between men and women in the table, the creator of successes & # 39; Meant To Be & # 39; emphasizes in a series of tweets that female artists & # 39; need to get a fair playlist on the broadcast and radio & # 39 ;.

Baby Rexha He turned to social networks to regret the disproportionate number of men on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2020.

The "Meant To Be" star highlighted the man-woman relationship in a series of tweets on Tuesday, February 4, writing: "Man man man man woman man man man man man", along with a list shared by the company of graphics of the events with the most Hot 100 tickets of the year so far. Eminem topped the count with 12, followed by Dababy and the afternoon Mac Miller With 10 each.

"Thank God for Camilla (sic). I am like a woman," he added, when a fan pointed out Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello It was on the list, with four entries.

Dismissing suggestions that female artists had not been delivering enough music production, she insisted: "Don't come tell me that women should make better music. They need to get a fair playlist on the broadcast and radio."

"You have Ariana, Halsey, Dua, Demi, many more amazing women, "he continued, adding:"Rosalia, Taylor, Camilla, cardi ….. and on and on. "

As other users threw names like Selena Gomez Y Normani Kordei In the mix, Bebe added: "So many female drug artists right now I'm excited for 2020."