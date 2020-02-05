Bebe Rexha criticizes Billboard Hot 100 for lack of female representation

No matter what the music lists say, you can't stop the girl, just ask Baby Rexha.

%MINIFYHTML19868560de7020aa6136852ac92ba3c611% %MINIFYHTML19868560de7020aa6136852ac92ba3c612%

The Grammy-nominated singer, known for both her willingness to speak publicly about inequality and her successes, turned to Twitter to draw attention to a recent tweet from the Billboard Charts account. The tweet listed the "More # Hot100 entries of 2020, so far,quot;, with names that include Mac Miller, Eminem, the Jonas brothers Y Ed Sheeran. In fact, as noted, of the 12 names on the list, only one:Camila Cabello—It was a female artist.

"Man man man man man woman man man man man man," Rexha tweeted. "Thank God for Camilla. I'm like a woman."

"Don't come to me saying that women should make better music," the star continued. "They need to get a fair playlist on broadcast and radio. You have Ariana (Big), Halsey, Dua (Lipa), From my (Lovato) many more amazing women …Rosalia, Taylor (Quick), Stretcher (sic) (Hair), Cardi….. and on and on. "Rexha also retweeted mentions of Selena Gomez, Normani Y Lady Gaga.

The artist looked at the positive side. "Many female drug artists at this time," he tweeted. "I'm excited for 2020."