Beauty products supplier Knowlton targets over $3 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Knowlton Development Corp Inc (KDC) said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to $857.14 million through a U.S. initial public offering, valuing the manufacturer for beauty, personal and home care brands at more than $3 billion.

The valuation, according to a Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/article/us-kdc-ipo-idUSKBN29H2QT in January on the company preparing for an U.S. IPO, was pegged at more than $5 billion.

The Longueuil, Québec-based company plans to sell roughly 57.14 million shares in its IPO, priced between $13 and $15 per share, according to a regulatory filing.