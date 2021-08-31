Beautifully Designed Celebrity Kitchens

Why does everyone have a dark-green kitchen?

Architectural Digest is one of my favorite YouTube channels because I love famous people and I love interior design — so it goes without saying that I’ve seen every AD house tour on their channel.

Here are some of the most beautiful kitchens in the cribs of some cool celebrities:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Dakota’s full house tour here.

2.

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki’s farmhouse kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Jared and Genevieve’s full house tour here.

3.

Troye Sivan’s sleek and modern kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Troye’s full house tour here.

4.

Kendall Jenner’s well-used, deep-green kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Kendall’s full house tour here.

5.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s “tiny” New York City kitchen/den/family room:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Nate and Jeremiah’s full NYC house tour here.

6.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s open-concept California kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Nate and Jeremiah’s full California house tour here.

7.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s “hangout” kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Adam and Behati’s house tour here

8.

Dita Von Teese’s sultry custom kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Dita’s full house tour here.

9.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles’ open-concept and kid-friendly kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Jensen and Danneel’s full house tour here.

10.

Zedd’s sleek and modern kitchen (that comes with a pot filler…which is the reason he bought this $16 million house):


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Zedd’s full house tour here.


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

11.

Liv Tyler’s basement kitchen/Sailor and Luna’s play kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Liv’s full house tour here.

12.

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s funky kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Daveed and Emmy’s full house tour here

13.

Big Sean’s seamless and handleless kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Big Sean’s full house tour here.

14.

Cara Delevingne’s jewel-toned kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Cara’s full house tour here

15.

David Harbour’s jack-of-all-trades kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch David’s full house tour here.

16.

G-Eazy’s “kick-it” kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch G-Eazy’s full house tour here

17.

Last, but not least, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard’s chestnut kitchen:


Architectural Digest / Via youtube.com

You can watch Maggie and Peter’s full house tour here.

