Beautifully Designed Celebrity Kitchens

Why does everyone have a dark-green kitchen?
Here are some of the most beautiful kitchens in the cribs of some cool celebrities:
2.
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki’s farmhouse kitchen:
3.
Troye Sivan’s sleek and modern kitchen:
4.
Kendall Jenner’s well-used, deep-green kitchen:
5.
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s “tiny” New York City kitchen/den/family room:
6.
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s open-concept California kitchen:
7.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s “hangout” kitchen:
8.
Dita Von Teese’s sultry custom kitchen:
9.
Jensen and Danneel Ackles’ open-concept and kid-friendly kitchen:
10.
Zedd’s sleek and modern kitchen (that comes with a pot filler…which is the reason he bought this $16 million house):
11.
Liv Tyler’s basement kitchen/Sailor and Luna’s play kitchen:
12.
Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s funky kitchen:
13.
Big Sean’s seamless and handleless kitchen:
14.
Cara Delevingne’s jewel-toned kitchen:
15.
David Harbour’s jack-of-all-trades kitchen:
16.
G-Eazy’s “kick-it” kitchen:
17.
Last, but not least, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard’s chestnut kitchen:
