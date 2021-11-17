Beatrice Society Appoints Leading Clinical Psychologist Dr. Tatiana Zdyb, C. Psych to Chief Medical Officer

TORONTO — Beatrice Society (“The Company” or “Beatrice”), a psychedelics and mushroom company focused on improving psychotherapy-driven patient outcomes and everyday quality of life, announced Dr. Tatiana Zdyb, C. Psych has been appointed Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Zdyb will be responsible for overseeing Beatrice’s psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy business, including the MindSetting™ Therapeutic Reset of Internal Processes (TRIP) Protocol and MindSetting Institute.

The appointment follows Beatrice Society’s acquisition of psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy clinic and institute, MindSetting, founded by Dr. Zdyb.

Dr. Zdyb is a clinical psychologist and entrepreneur with over 25 years of studying psychedelic medicine. In her private practice, Dr. Zdyb specializes in treating patients with trauma and personality disorders using MindSetting’s proprietary TRIP Protocol which incorporates ketamine into psychotherapy practice.

“Dr. Zdyb is renowned for her work in destigmatizing the use of psychedelics for treatment in the clinical and academic community and for creating space for mental health healing,” said John Baker, Co-Founder and CEO of Beatrice Society. “Dr. Zdyb will be a tremendous asset to accelerating the adoption of the TRIP Protocol and equipping clinicians with the tools to safely implement psychedelics into their practice.”

Prior to founding MindSetting, Dr. Zdyb founded Zdyb Centre for Health Promotion which focuses on utilizing Clinical Psychology and Behavioural Medicine to provide a more integrative approach to mental health care in individuals and couples.

“Beatrice Society has an incredibly strong thesis on how to shift perceptions of psychedelics as merely hallucinogenic drugs to healing patients with treatment-resistant depressive disorders,” said Dr. Tatiana Zdyb. “I look forward to continuing to support clinicians and Canadians seeking access to psychedelic medicine.”

Dr. Zdyb completed her Ph.D. at the University of Western Ontario in Health and Rehabilitation Sciences with a specialization in Health Promotion and holds a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology from Adler University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Philosophy (philosophy of science) from the University of Western Ontario.

About Beatrice Society

Beatrice Society Inc. exists to fuel the growing psychedelic therapy industry through public and professional education and therapies.

Beatrice’s consumer-oriented brand drives public awareness of psychedelic therapies through credible editorial content focused on answering common questions, and quality functional mushroom products that serve as an approachable introduction to the category.

To learn more visit beatricesociety.com .

About MindSetting

MindSetting is a leading psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy clinic and creator of the MindSetting™ TRIP Protocol. MindSetting delivers accessible education and training in psychedelic psychotherapy to registered clinicians across Canada and contributes to the further development of treatment protocols and research on their efficacy. The company’s growing network of clinics and protocol-certified practitioners will allow for expansion with consistency in both therapeutic process and post integration analysis.

To learn more about MindSetting, vist https://www.mindsettingpsych.ca/

