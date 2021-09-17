“Beat Box” Rapper SpotemGottem Reportedly Shot In Miami

According to TMZ , SpotemGottem was involved in a road rage incident that led to him being shot multiple times. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they responded to a shooting on Friday at about 3 a.m. At the I-95 scene, Florida Highway Patrol found that SpotEmGottEm’s car was shot at 22 times.

You may recognize the 19-year-old rapper from the song “Beat Box,” which sparked weeks of viral videos. SpotemGottem, whose real name is NehemiahLamarHarden, was reportedly shot in both legs while riding in the passenger seat of the vehicle. His driver was shot in the hip, but both were taken to a hospital in “stable condition.”

SpotEmGottEm’s manager, Dee Phatboy, told TMZ another car pulled up next to his vehicle and used an automatic weapon to commit the crime. A shooter has not been identified at this time. The shooting was first reported by outlet Say Cheese TV.

