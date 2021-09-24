Bears aim to pin Bitcoin price below $46K leading into Friday’s $3B BTC options expiry By Cointelegraph

This week’s combination of bearish factors was enough to bring ‘s (BTC) price down to its lowest levels in 46 days, and this nearly obliterated 86% of the $2 billion September call (buy) options that expire on Sept. 24.
There’s still room for some surprises, especially considering the deadline is 8:00 UTC on Sept. 24. However, the incentives for the bears seem small because the sub-$40,000 test on Sept. 21 caused less than $250 million in futures contracts liquidations.
Bulls dominate BTC price but they are overconfident
Incentives are in place for bears to keep BTC below $46,000
