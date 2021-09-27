Home Entertainment Beanie Feldstein Starred In These 10 Movies And TV Shows

Beanie Feldstein Starred In These 10 Movies And TV Shows

If you’ve enjoyed watching Beanie Feldstein’s performance as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story, you probably want to see even more of Beanie’s work.

So I’ve compiled this list of all the movies and TV shows Beanie’s starred in so you can start binging, like, yesterday:

1.

Booksmart (2019)


United Artists Releasing

What it’s about: Two best friends realize they’ve missed out on four years of fun because they were too focused on studying and getting into good colleges. The night before their graduation, they go out on a mission to attend a wild party to make up for lost time. 

Who she plays: Molly Davidson, an ambitious over-achiever and class president.

Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu

2.

Lady Bird (2017)


A24

What it’s about: A coming-of-age story about the uneasy relationship beetween an opinionated, strong-willed high school senior and her mother.

Who she plays: Julie Steffans, Lady Bird’s BFF.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu

3.

How to Build a Girl (2019)


IFC Films

What it’s about: A British teenager living with her working-class family reinvents herself to become a successful and popular music journalist.

Who she plays: Johanna Morrigan, a teenage aspiring music journalist.

Where to watch: Hulu, Showtime, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sling TV

4.

The Female Brain (2017)


IFC Films

What it’s about: A female scientist studies the differences between the male and female brain male and female brain in order to understand the reasoning behind mistakes in our dating lives. 

Who she plays: Abby, the assistant to a university neurologist.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sling TV

5.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)


Universal Pictures

What it’s about: In this sequel, a married couple has to deal with a sorority living in the house next door that is even more wild than the fraternity that lived there prior. The couple teams up with their former enemy to take the sorority down.

Who she plays: Nora Clerk, a college first-year and founder of the new sorority. 

Where to watch: Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video

6.

Home Movie: The Princess Bride (2020)


Quibi / youtube.com

What it’s about: This is a comedy miniseries and DIY recreation of the 1987 film The Princess Bride. 

Who she plays: Princess Buttercup, a beautiful farm girl.

Episode: “Ultimate Suffering”

Where to watch: You can watch it here.

7.

Grey’s Anatomy


ABC

What it’s about: The story of surgical interns and residents as they journey to becoming doctors while juggling romantic, personal, and professional relationships. 

Who she plays: Tess Desmond, a patient who pretends to be a doctor for a day.

Episode: “Snowblind” (Season 16, Episode 15)

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

8.

The Simpsons


Fox

What it’s about: An animated satire that follows a nuclear family in the suburban town of Springfield.

Who she plays: A support group therapist.

Episode: “Frinkcoin” (Season 31, Episode 13)

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

9.

What We Do in the Shadows


FX

What it’s about: A mockumentary that reveals the day-to-day life of four vampires who have lived together for years on Staten Island. 

Who she plays: Jenna, a college student turned vampire.  

Episodes: “Pilot, “City Council” (Season 1, Episode 2), “Manhattan Night Club” (Season 1, Episode 4), and “Citizenship” (Season 1, Episode 8)

Where to watch: Hulu, Sling TV

10.

My Wife and Kids


ABC

What it’s about: A sitcom about a somewhat dysfunctional upper middle class family controlled by a father with an unusual parenting style who longs for a traditional life.  

Who she plays: Beanie, a Kindergarten student auditioning for the class play. 

Episode: “Crouching Mother, Hidden Father” (Season 3, Episode 7)

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

New episodes of Impeachment: American Crime Story air every Tuesday at 10PM EST on FX.

