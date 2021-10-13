Beanie Feldstein Didn’t Understand Lea Michele Tweets

“I was like, ‘Wait, what?'”

By now, most of us have heard about Beanie Feldstein’s upcoming return to Broadway, where the actor — and seasoned stage performer — will reprise Barbra Streisand’s original leading role in the Funny Girl revival that opens next year.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Perhaps you were among the musical theater fans who caught word of Beanie’s casting through regular news coverage last month. If not, the announcement was hard to miss on social media, since it trended for days alongside Lea Michele’s name.


Noam Galai / Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for alice + olivia

The Glee star’s connection to Beanie’s new Broadway contract was far from arbitrary. Not only did Lea’s former Glee character perform Funny Girl numbers throughout the series and ultimately star in a fictional revival dreamt up by the show, the actor herself was rumored to star in a revival IRL and said in a 2017 interview that she’d love to do it.


David Krieger / GC Images via Getty Images

“I did a concert in Central Park…I did like nine Funny Girl songs and turned to [Ryan Murphy, who created Glee and previously had rights to Funny Girl] and I was like, OK, I’m ready to do it,” Lea shared. “It’s a lot of work and it would be an honor to do it. But if I’m going to go back [to Broadway] that’s what I’d really like to do.”

Folks on Twitter hadn’t forgotten about this in August, and their reactions flooded our feeds after learning it was Beanie who would step into Barbra’s legendary shoes as Fannie Brice.

lea michele rn after finding out the news about beanie feldstein in the funny girl revival


@Kimberlyosorio_ / Via Twitter: @Kimberlyosorio_

Somehow, despite the overhaul of tweets, Beanie admitted that she was completely unaware of Lea’s relationship to Funny Girl during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.


@sevenbenjisins / Via Twitter: @sevenbenjisins

“I didn’t even know that any of this was happening…All of a sudden people started explaining it to me and I was like, ‘Wait, what?'” she said of the jokes that poured onto social media. “I didn’t understand.”


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Beanie also looked back on the congratulatory message that Lea shared in the comments of her Instagram post celebrating the casting news. “Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!” Lea wrote.


Manny Carabel / Getty Images for DUNCAN

“She very sweetly wrote on my Instagram,” Beanie remembered, before noting, “I don’t know the woman whatsoever.”


Noam Galai / Getty Images

Anyway…Funny Girl debuts in spring 2022.

