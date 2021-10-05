BE Resources Announces Clarifications to its Proxy Circular

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BE Resources Inc. (TSXV: BER.H) (“BE Resources” or the “Company”) clarifies that in its management information circular (the “Circular”) dated September 2, 2021 under the heading “Purpose” in the “Approval of Redomicile” section on page 16 of the Circular, the Company erred in the text of paragraph (f). Despite the language in paragraph (f) of the Circular, at this meeting Shareholders are not being asked to approve an agreement whereby BE Resources will acquire a Canadian graphene business in a transaction whereby shareholders of the target corporation would control BE Resources post-closing. Rather, the intended purpose of (f) had been to advise shareholders that one benefit of the Redomicile was to simplify the process of any future Canadian acquisition by BE Resources and make it more tax efficient for Canadian shareholders of any prospective target company to combine with BE Resources. The Board of BE Resources is not recommending approval of any such transaction at this time. Should the transaction advance to the stage where a definitive agreement is signed by the Board, BE Resources will convene another meeting at which time shareholders will have an opportunity to consider and vote on the proposed transaction. Read More