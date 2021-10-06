Home Business Bayer shares up after first trial win over Roundup By Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) – Shares in Bayer AG (DE:) rose 2.5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday after the German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm won its first trial over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

A California jury found that the herbicide was not a substantial cause of a child’s rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the company said on Tuesday. The verdict is the fourth involving Roundup and the first in the company’s favor.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer (OTC:) since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of agricultural seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto (NYSE:) in 2018.

