Bayer says head of agriculture unit quits By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bayer (OTC:) said on Tuesday the head of its crop science unit, Liam Condon, would quit at the end of the year to pursue other career opportunities, following disappointing results earlier this year.
The German maker of pharmaceuticals and agricultural supplies said Rodrigo Santos, the Crop Science division’s chief operating officer, would take over from Condon on Jan. 1.
Bayer also reported that third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items rose 16.4% to 2.09 billion euros ($2.41 billion), up from 1.8 billion a year earlier and surpassing an average analyst forecast of 1.94 billion.
