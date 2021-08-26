Battery Giant CATL Weighs Buying Stake in Miner Jinchuan

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. is considering buying a minority stake in Chinese miner Jinchuan Group International Resources Co., in the hopes of securing supplies of key battery metals, people with knowledge of the matter said. Ningde, Fujian-based CATL, which is the world’s biggest electric vehicle battery maker, is in initial discussions with Jinchuan International about acquiring a roughly 10% stake in the miner, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. CATL could offer more than one and a half times Hong Kong-listed Jinchuan’s current share price, the people said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Shares in Jinchuan International climbed nearly 3% to HK$1.05 each at midday on Thursday, giving the company a market value of HK$13.2 billion ($1.7 billion). Deliberations are at an early stage and CATL could decide against the purchase, the people said. The deal may require government approval, they said. Representatives for CATL and Jinchuan International didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. CATL, which supplies batteries to Tesla Inc., controls about 30% of the world’s electric vehicles battery market, ahead of South Korea’s LG Energy Solution which has around 25%. CATL’s board earlier this month approved a plan to sell as much as 58.2 billion yuan ($9 billion) worth of shares to expand its production capacity.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jinchuan International operates projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The firm produced 4,200 tons of cobalt in 2020, according to its annual report. Its Kinsenda underground mine produced over 30,500 tonnes of copper content in concentrates in 2020. The miner is developing the Musonoi project in the DRC, Jinchuan said the project has received the required internal and government approvals and construction is proceeding in an orderly manner, the annual report shows. The project is expected to produce 7,400 tonnes of cobalt and 38,000 tonnes of copper a year, according to an investor presentation. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.