Bat flies off with New Zealand’s bird of the year title

Article content WELLINGTON — A tiny bat took off with New Zealand’s bird of the year award this week, making it the first non-bird to win the coveted title that is closely watched in the Pacific island nation. The pekapeka-tou-roa or the long-tailed bat, which is about the size of a thumb, was added to the competition this year to help raise awareness of the mammal as it faces extinction. It was declared the winner after a two-week campaign which organizers claim “broke the internet.” “The campaign to raise awareness and support for this little flying furball has captured the nation!” Forest & Bird’s Bird of the Year spokesperson Laura Keown said in a statement.

Article content “A vote for bats is also a vote for predator control, habitat restoration, and climate action to protect our bats and their feathered neighbors,” she said. This is the first time a bat, or any mammal, was included in the contest organized by New Zealand’s Forest & Bird conservation charity, and the winning choice https://twitter.com/Forest_and_Bird/status/1454904174802444289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1454904174802444289%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews%2Fworld-asia-59115346 stoked much controversy on social media. Many expressed their disappointment and called the contest a farce. “If I were a bird, I would feel ripped off,” said one Twitter user.