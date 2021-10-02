Basement Dwellers — A NFT Platform Inspired by Meme Culture By CoinQuora

Basement Dwellers — A NFT Platform Inspired by Meme Culture



Basement Dwellers is an upcoming NFT project inspired by meme culture and gamer stereotypes. Their mission? To sell enough digital art to make it out of their mom’s basement. Oh, and charity. On a serious note, they’ll be investing sales proceeds towards giveaways for NFT holders (including custom gaming PCs and gaming consoles) as well as towards “sweeping the floor” to raise the minimum market value of each Basement Dweller NFT.

Their launch comes at an opportune time as popularity for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has skyrocketed in recent months. Sales on OpenSea frequently exceed $100 million per day.

The Basement Dwellers team is also capitalizing on star talent. Their team members have a range o…

