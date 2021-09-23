Basel draft rules make crypto too costly for banks to trade, says industry By Cointelegraph

In June of this year, the BCBS had published a consultation paper which assigned a 1,250% risk weight to (BTC), meaning that banks would need to hold $1 in capital for each $1 worth of exposure they have to Bitcoin.

Nine banking industry associations have submitted a letter to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in response to its proposal to introduce stringent capital requirements for banks looking to hold crypto assets on their books.

