Base metals rise after China reports no new virus cases

Article content Prices of base metals rose on Monday as hopes of an improvement in demand rose after China, the world’s top metals consumer, reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time since July. Surging novel coronavirus cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, slowing China growth and fear of U.S. policy tightening this year have weighed on base metals, with copper hitting its lowest in more than four months last week. The latest Chinese COVID-19 report offered signs that the current outbreak may be tapering off soon.

Article content Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1% to $9,136 a tonne by 0302 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2.1% to 67,960 yuan ($10,470.69) a tonne. Copper was also supported by rising supply threat in Chile’s El Teniente mine where a majority of the five worker’s unions on Thursday rejected a labor contract offered prior to the official negotiating period. LME nickel climbed 2.6% to $18,935 a tonne and aluminum rose 1.6% to $2,588.50 a tonne. ShFE aluminum advanced 2.3% to 20,425 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel increased 2% to 142,550 yuan a tonne. FUNDAMENTALS * The global world refined copper market showed a 2,000 tonnes surplus in May, compared with 86,000 tonnes deficit in April, the International Copper Study Group said.