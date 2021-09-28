Barilla, Unilever’s Algida team up to sell ice cream, snacks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
2/2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Pasta products of Italian producer Barilla are displayed at a supermarket of Swiss retailer Denner, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Glattbrugg, Switzerland June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2/2

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian food company Barilla and Unilever (NYSE:)’s brand Algida have signed a strategic partnership to sell ice cream and snacks in Italy, the two groups said on Tuesday.

Barilla, whose Gocciole biscuits are the best sellers in Italy, said the partnership would increase demand for its cookie and snack brands especially in the summer season.

It will also help the group be more competitive in selling both sweet and salted snacks in the out-of-home channels where it competes with large foreign groups and chocolate confectioner Ferrero.

“We are convinced that the ice cream market offers interesting prospects and we know that we have brands and products that are of great interest to the Italian consumer,” Barilla’s Head of Italy Region Francesco Del Porto said.

“Our ambition is also to be increasingly present in the out-of-home sector, thanks to the Unilever Group, which has very long experience and an extensive distribution network.”

Ice creams developed together with Cornetto-seller Algida will build on the successful launch of Barilla’s cookies filled with chocolate spread and the sale of cereal bars, which have built the Parma-based group’s presence in the snack segment.

The partnership will be operational from January 2022 and will initially cover Italy, with the aim of expanding to other European countries, the two groups said.

For Unilever the agreement is an opportunity to offer new products in a sector that is increasingly competitive.

In 2017 Unilever clinched a similar alliance with Barilla’s rival Ferrero, helping the confectioner enter the frozen sweet sector both in Italy and abroad.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR