Barclays to name insider Paul Compton as head of investment bank

(Reuters) – British banking group Barclays (LON:) will appoint Paul Compton as the sole head of its investment banking business, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision.
Compton, who is Barclays’ global head of banking and had been heading the Barclays Bank along with CS Venkatakrishnan before his move to CEO, will now oversee the trading side of the investment bank in addition to M&A advisory and capital markets unit, the report said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.